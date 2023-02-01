MNAs call for sustainable policy to combat terrorism permanently

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Wednesday called for a sustainable policy to combat the scourge of terrorism on permanent basis as faulty policies of the successive governments since 1980's had proved to be disastrous for the country.

Participating in a debate on the Peshawar Police Lines mosque blast in the House, they urged the country's political leadership to set aside their differences and join hands for achieving a lasting peace.

Nasir Khan Musazai of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said all the rulers from 1980's to date were responsible for the current state of affairs. The scourge (of terrorism) could only be eliminated through a national counter-terrorism policy evolved for a decade, he suggested.

Mohsin Dawar, an independent member, also blamed the policies of successive governments for sowing the seeds of terrorism in the country.

A Truth and Reconciliation Commission on the Afghan policy should be constituted and those responsible for the "disastrous policies" be held accountable, he added.

Agha Rafiullah of Pakistyan Peoples Party recalled the terrorist attack on the Army Public school Peshawar and said the city met another massive terror incident.

He alleged that the 'Ladla' (Imran Khan), whose party was imposed on the country, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, had been promoting terrorism. It was Imran Khan who had even dubbed the elements involved in the APS attack as "Shaheed". He was leveling baseless allegation against the PPP leadership who had rendered supreme sacrifice in the war on terror, Agha Rafiullah added.

Maulana Muhammad Jamaluddin of the Jamita Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl termed the Peshawar incident extremely tragic, expressing his astonishment over how a terrorist managed to enter the police lines mosque.

He said they were thankful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Peshawar and urged him announce a compensation package for the bereaved families of 'Shuhada'.

He said terrorism had nothing to do with islam and the terrorists were enemies of the humanity.

Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur said the Peshawar incident was a disaster. "Terrorism is a war in which you act and don't wait for the enemy to strike," he added.

He said innocent people were massacred in the Peshawar blast.

He said the state should declare a war against terrorism, and everyone including Ulema, security forces and others would have to play their role.

Salahuddin of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan saidthe armed forces had overpowered the scourge of terrorism through successful operations, but again the terrorist incidents had against hitting various parts of the country.

Pakistan suffered economic losses of billions in the war against terrorism, he added.

Saira Bano of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) said unfortunately in the last 75 year, a concrete policy to tackle the terrorist incidents could not be evolved.

The menace could not be eradicated till the sense of deprivation of the people was removed, she added.

Later the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 11 a.m.

