UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNAs Call On CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

MNAs call on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Members of the National Assembly Riaz Fatiana and Rana Qasim Noon called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest, says a handout.

The CM assured to resolve their constituency related problems on priority basis, adding that MNAs were as dear to me as MPAs and coordination with them would be further improved.

No one would be allowed to put any obstacle in the solution of genuine issues of elected representatives and the doors of CM Office were always opened to the parliamentarians.

The MNAs would be given full respect and honor and consultation would be continued with them to resolve the problems of the people, he said.

Similarly, MNAs' proposals would be given full importance and practical suggestionswould be implemented, he added.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Women Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Boeing extend partnership on susta ..

11 minutes ago

Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAE’s history: ..

11 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal says incumbent govt is threat to Pakis ..

12 minutes ago

Lebanese Court Orders Central Bank Governor's Asse ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

26 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.