MNAs call on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Members of the National Assembly Riaz Fatiana and Rana Qasim Noon called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest, says a handout.

The CM assured to resolve their constituency related problems on priority basis, adding that MNAs were as dear to me as MPAs and coordination with them would be further improved.

No one would be allowed to put any obstacle in the solution of genuine issues of elected representatives and the doors of CM Office were always opened to the parliamentarians.

The MNAs would be given full respect and honor and consultation would be continued with them to resolve the problems of the people, he said.

Similarly, MNAs' proposals would be given full importance and practical suggestionswould be implemented, he added.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz was also present on the occasion.