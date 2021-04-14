MNAs call on Omar Ayub, discuss gas issue in Karachi

Members National Assembly (MNAs) elected from Karachi called on minister for energy, Omar Ayub Khan here on Wednesday and discussed various matters pertaining to the port city specially gas issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Members National Assembly (MNAs) elected from Karachi called on minister for energy, Omar Ayub Khan here on Wednesday and discussed various matters pertaining to the port city specially gas issue.

The members included Shakoor Shad, Saifur Rehman and Attaullah, said a statement issued here.

Managing Director (MD) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and other senior officers participated in the meeting through video link.

The minister directed the SSGC management to remain in contact with the public representatives. The peoples' issues could only be resolved through their representatives, he added.

The minister also issued directives for launching new projects in Karachi in order to ensure smooth gas supply.

The MNAs also assured their full support to SSGC. They also appreciated the minister for taking prompt notice for addressal of the issue.