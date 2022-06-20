MNAs call on PM

Amir Haider Khan Hoti, leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and Member of the National Assembly, Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Amir Haider Khan Hoti, leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and Member of the National Assembly, Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation and the issue of the relevant constituency, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Separately, members of the National Assembly Chauhdary Faqir Ahmad, Ayesha Rajab Ali, Shagufta Jumani, Sohail Khan and former senator Agha Shahzeb Durrani also called on the prime minister.