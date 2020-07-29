MNAs call on Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:58 PM

Members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana Wednesday separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to PM office media wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana Wednesday separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to PM office media wing.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to legislation and their respective Constituencies.

