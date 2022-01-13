UrduPoint.com

MNAs Call On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Published January 13, 2022

MNAs call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain and Basit Bukhari separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were also present in the meetings during which matters relating to the respective Constituencies and the ongoing development projects were discussed.

Dr. Aamir Liaquat on this occasion also presented his urdu book written on the life of Hazrat Ayesha (RA) to the Prime Minister.

