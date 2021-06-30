UrduPoint.com
MNAs Call On Prime Minister Imran Khan To Discuss Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:23 PM

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the issues and ongoing uplift projects in their respective constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the issues and ongoing uplift projects in their respective Constituencies.

The MNAs included Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Aftab Jehangir, Raja Riaz, Tahir Iqbal and Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandhla, a Prime Minister Office media wing press release said.

The legislators belonging to South Punjab also apprised the prime minister of the wider public appreciation for the current fiscal budget.

Shaukat Ali Bhatti apprised the prime minister of the steps taken to increase yield of rice and extension of facilities to farmers under the agricultural transformation plan.

