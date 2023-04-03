MNAs call on Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Members of National Assembly Noor ul Hassan Tanvir and Ali Wazir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.

In separate meetings, the MNAs briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in their respective Constituencies.

They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.