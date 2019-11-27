MNAs complain departments failing to resolve problems of people

Members of National Assembly Wednesday piled up complaints during the meeting of Standing Committee of Rules and Privileges against different federal and provincial departments for resorting to overcharging from electricity consumers, water crisis in Karachi, delay in completion of development projects and failure to stop cases of police brutality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Members of National Assembly Wednesday piled up complaints during the meeting of Standing Committee of Rules and Privileges against different Federal and provincial departments for resorting to overcharging from electricity consumers, water crisis in Karachi , delay in completion of development projects and failure to stop cases of police brutality.

The meeting was chaired by member National Assembly Qasim Khan Noon.

MNA Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani raised the issue of breach of his privilege due to disconnection of electricity at his house by Zonal Chairman, WAPDA Aqeel Junejo.

The chair formed a sub committee to resolve the issue after Secretary Power Irfan Ali assured the committee that he would ascertain facts of the case leading to breach of privilege of the member.

The members observed that the power distribution companies were involved in overbilling of consumers and corrupt practices.

The chair directed the Secretary to activate the vigilance committees in the electricity distribution companies to stop abuse of authority by the officials.

The Secretary Power informed that his ministry had launched a countrywide campaign against electricity theft and also terminated services of employees indulging in corrupt practices.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan remarked that public servants should appear before the committee and seconded the view that electricity theft was a serious problem.

Shagufta Jumani told that whole factories were being run in Hyderabad without electricity connections.

The committee members expressed resentment over the uploading of a video by a WAPDA official to defame and malign MNA Fazal Ali Shah and said it was an illegal act.

Shahnawaz Ranjha said laws did not allow employees to post videos on social media to assassinate character of a sitting MNA. The committee members expressed displeasure over the absence of high ups of different departments.

MNA Attaullah raised his question of privilege regarding non-cooperation of Managing Director Water Board, Karachi.

As the MD was absent from the meeting, the chair issued a warrant to ensure his presence in the next meeting.

Attaullah also said his privilege was further breached as Humayun Sagheer, regional head K Electric had failed to resolve problems of his constituents and was overcharging bills worth billions of rupees.

He said his constituents were bearing severe loadshedding, even during odd hours at night.

Attaullah told that Water board failed to check water theft and leakage rather its officials were patronizing a mafia.

An official of K Electric said that his company was carrying out loadshedding only in areas crippled with high electricity theft.

On a privilege motion of MNA Sher Akbar, Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) assured that projects of the member's constituency including grid station and transmission lines would be completed according to availability of funds.

The chair also formed a sub committee to review the standards for providing security to the legislators.

MNA Abdul Majeed Niazi while narrating a harrowing story of torture of his relative by police, said he and his family members were being implicated in false cases and he was being harassed.

While taking up different questions of privilege of MNAs, the chair directed that the health facilities should be improved for the members of Parliament and best hospitals should be put on panel for their medical treatment.

Qasim Noon also summoned Secretary Finance and Secretary Communication for the next meeting to discuss the deployment of police on the newly opened motorways, lack of service areas and unnecessary toll collection.

On a privilege motion of MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehar, he also summoned Home Secretary Punjab for a briefing on laws governing the bifurcation of towns and municipal limits in districts.