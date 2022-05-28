MNAs congratulates nation on 'Youm-e-Takbeer day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Members of National Assembly (MNAs) on Saturday congratulated nation on historic 'Youm-e-Takbeer' while paying rich tributes to those who made efforts to fulfill the dream of making Pakistan into an atomic power and restored balance of power in the region.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha while speaking to ptv news channel, he said, on May 28, 1998 under the guidance of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan had made the world aware of its power by successful nuclear test.

Pakistani nation is thankful to all those people, engineers, politicians and those leading armed forces who contributed in execution of this program at that time.

Pakistan People's Party Senator Taj Haider said that Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme was established in 1972 by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, adding, the founder of this programme was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whose dream got materialized and Pakistan became Nuclear Power on 28th May 1998 under leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said Youm-e-Takbir is indeed a day of pride for the Pakistani nation and the Muslims all over the globe.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (the day of greatness), he expressed his party commitment to continue working towards the promotion of peace and stability at regional.

PPP MNA Naz Baloch said that every year, May 28, reminder of Pakistan's desire for peace as well as the nation's unswerving resolve to defend its integrity, sovereignty and independence, adding, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the key architect of this programme.

"May 28 is the day which reminds us that the national interests should always be given priority for the motherland's progress and sovereignty", she added.

PML-N MNA Zaib Jaffar also congratulated the nation and termed Youm-e-Takbeer a day of jubilation.