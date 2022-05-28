UrduPoint.com

MNAs Congratulates Nation On 'Youm-e-Takbeer Day'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MNAs congratulates nation on 'Youm-e-Takbeer day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Members of National Assembly (MNAs) on Saturday congratulated nation on historic 'Youm-e-Takbeer' while paying rich tributes to those who made efforts to fulfill the dream of making Pakistan into an atomic power and restored balance of power in the region.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha while speaking to ptv news channel, he said, on May 28, 1998 under the guidance of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan had made the world aware of its power by successful nuclear test.

Pakistani nation is thankful to all those people, engineers, politicians and those leading armed forces who contributed in execution of this program at that time.

Pakistan People's Party Senator Taj Haider said that Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme was established in 1972 by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, adding, the founder of this programme was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whose dream got materialized and Pakistan became Nuclear Power on 28th May 1998 under leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said Youm-e-Takbir is indeed a day of pride for the Pakistani nation and the Muslims all over the globe.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (the day of greatness), he expressed his party commitment to continue working towards the promotion of peace and stability at regional.

PPP MNA Naz Baloch said that every year, May 28, reminder of Pakistan's desire for peace as well as the nation's unswerving resolve to defend its integrity, sovereignty and independence, adding, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the key architect of this programme.

"May 28 is the day which reminds us that the national interests should always be given priority for the motherland's progress and sovereignty", she added.

PML-N MNA Zaib Jaffar also congratulated the nation and termed Youm-e-Takbeer a day of jubilation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Nuclear Progress Independence May Muslim All PTV

Recent Stories

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

21 minutes ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

42 minutes ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.