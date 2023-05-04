UrduPoint.com

MNAs Demand Fresh Census In Karachi, Withdrawal Of Sui Gas Rent Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MNAs demand fresh census in Karachi, withdrawal of Sui gas rent charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Thursday urged the government to withdraw recently increased exorbitant Sui gas meter rent charges and conduct fresh census in Karachi to obviate the sense of deprivation in the residents of the largest city of the country.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali urged National Assembly Deputy Speaker to issue ruling, directing the concerned to conduct a fresh census in Karachi to address the issue of deprivation felt by its inhabitants.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, Chitrali emphasized that a significant number of Karachi's residents were not counted in the ongoing census, leading to a sense of injustice and marginalization.

Another member of the National Assembly, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani called for the withdrawal of the increased rent charges for Sui gas. He also highlighted the need to address any discrepancies in the ongoing digital census to ensure accuracy and fairness in the process.

Ms. Aliya Kamran echoed the call for the withdrawal of Sui gas meter rent charges, which she argued were causing undue financial burden on citizens.

Related Topics

Karachi National Assembly Rent Gas Government

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

40 minutes ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

1 hour ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

2 hours ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.