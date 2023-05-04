MNAs demand fresh census in Karachi, withdrawal of Sui gas rent charges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Thursday urged the government to withdraw recently increased exorbitant Sui gas meter rent charges and conduct fresh census in Karachi to obviate the sense of deprivation in the residents of the largest city of the country.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali urged National Assembly Deputy Speaker to issue ruling, directing the concerned to conduct a fresh census in Karachi to address the issue of deprivation felt by its inhabitants.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, Chitrali emphasized that a significant number of Karachi's residents were not counted in the ongoing census, leading to a sense of injustice and marginalization.

Another member of the National Assembly, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani called for the withdrawal of the increased rent charges for Sui gas. He also highlighted the need to address any discrepancies in the ongoing digital census to ensure accuracy and fairness in the process.

Ms. Aliya Kamran echoed the call for the withdrawal of Sui gas meter rent charges, which she argued were causing undue financial burden on citizens.