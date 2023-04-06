MNAs demand political stability for prosperity in country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Lawmakers on Thursday called for ensuring a stable political culture in order to ensure prosperity and prevent any destabilization during the testing times in an effective manner.

These were the common views of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who debated the political scenario in the country and the domains of various institutions in the country.

Taking part in the debate in NA, Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Magsi said that there had been a split in the judiciary regarding election-related cases.

He raised questions over Supreme Court's March 1 verdict on a suo motu case about the elections in Punjab and KP, saying that it had been not cleared whether the verdict of apex court's was of "4-3 or 3-2".

He said there had been political victimization in past against the leadership of various political parties which was really unfair.

Khalid Magsi said the previous government was brought into power in 2018 through the interference of an institution while another institution was intervening now to bring them again into power. He said that the founder of the constitution was executed in a fake case but no lesson had been learned.

Khalid Magsi urged all the institutions to remain in their domains and focus on the welfare of the people rather than indulging in political affairs.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said Pakistan cannot avail uncertainty and it needs political, economic and even social stability.

She said that prosperity and peace is required in the country rather than derailing democracy and maneuvering for a particular party.

She also recalled the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and appealed all institutions not to weaken democracy and to remain in their own domains. She said that former Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the Parliament, signed Constitutional Amendment and returned powers to the Parliament.

The minister also condemned anti-Muslim violence in eight states of India and demanded the international community take notice of brutalities of Modi government in India against Muslims.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the supreme court of Pakistan. He said there had been no audit of the apex court unlike other institutions and salaries get increased under no law. He said that I am never afraid of accountability and would urge all others to ensure it rather than skip it.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmad said the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were dissolved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government to satisfy the ego of Imran Khan.

He said he felt proud that he had initiated the move for a no-confidence motion for calling a spade a spade.