MNA’s deride poor parking management, rescue facilities at Parliament Lodges amid condoling SIC lawmakers demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Members of the National Assembly on Monday derided poor parking management, rescue facilities and conduct of members, residing at the Parliament Lodges while condoling the demise of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) member of the House, Advocate Mumtaz Mustafa from NA-171 who passed away due to a heart attack in the morning.

The session suspended the agenda to condole the tragic demise of Member National Assembly of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Mumtaz Mustafa.

Speaker National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq at the commencement of the proceedings announced the demise of MNA Mumtaz Mutafa and told the House that the session would be adjourned due to his death. However, the Resolution on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir will be tabled Tuesday against Indian atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris post August 5, 2019.

Moreover, the senior MNAs were requested to join in presenting the Resolution for Ismail Haniyeh to the UN. The House welcomed students and faculty of NJV Government High school being run with the support of Akhuwat Foundation on their visit without thumping.

MNA, Khawaja Izharul Hassan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regretted that the ambulance access to the porch of the Parliament Lodges was blocked due to abrupt parking of vehicles as the deceased, was shifted manually without any stretcher, besides creating problems for female members.

He condoled the demise of MNA Mumtaz and urged the House to support the family of the deceased.

The Speaker said a permanent fork-lifter would be parked at the Lodges to lift wrong parked vehicles whereas in case of any damages the owner of the vehicle would be responsible for his or her damages.

Minister for Defence, Aviation and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the issue of wrong parking in the Lodges had been taken up by him repeatedly at the floor of the House.

“The MNAs are parking their vehicles with green number plates in no parking areas and are restricting mobility of even rescue services. The parking areas should be installed with spikes that may damage the tires of their cars so that route should be ensured clear for people in emergency situations. It is not a precedent of civilized people as the entrance points in the porch have been encroached,” he added.

The Speaker directed the Deputy Speaker to send a fork-lifter in the Lodges and remove all vehicles parked in no-parking areas, besides permanently deploy it in the lodges.

Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar paid tribute to the deceased MNA of SIC. He shed light on his career as a distinguished advocate and active member of the bar council with great oratory skills and expertise in good communication.

He prayed for the departed soul and salvation of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

Opposition Leader, Omar Ayub Khan paid tribute to the deceased MNA and eulogized his character as a man of principles and noble manners. He said late MNA Mumtaz Mustafa had great conviction, logic and reasoning in his speeches at the floor of the House.

MNA Syed Naveed Qamar of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians prayed for the departed soul of MNA Mumtaz Mustafa. He said the departure of a member creates a void in the House as every member represents hundreds of thousands of constituents.

Qamar lauded the late MNA as a man of a great capabilities who was a humble and polite individual. He urged all to pray for the health and well-being of all members.

MNA Sunni Tehreek, Aamir Khan Dogar prayed for the salvation of the deceased member of the House and appreciated his services as an advocate and a lawmaker.

He was the first to end dynastic electoral politics from his constituency NA-171. The porches of Lodges have been mostly occupied by wrong parked vehicles which was mostly due to irresponsible attitude of the masses, he added.

Parliamentary Leader, SIC, Zartaj Gul expressed her condolences on the demise of MNA Mumtaz Mustafa. He was a great politician who served his constituency in Rahim Yar Khan and participated in the House proceedings despite his bad health, she added.

He was a fatherly figure for all female members and party leaders who was a icon in himself, she said.

MNA, Sardar Latif Khosa of SIC also paid homage to the deceased MNA Mumtaz Mustafa and recalled his memories for his companionship of over four decades. He lauded the late Advocate Mustafa and said that he was not only a good legal expert but had a keen interest in urdu and Seraiki poetry. He had his own collection of poetry that left people in gatherings spellbound, Khosa said.

The House, he said had lost a very capable member and a gentleman par excellence.

MNA, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza of SIC also recalled his memories with the deceased member of the House who actively participated in the proceedings of the Parliamentary committee on the finality of prophethood and desecration of the Holy Quran.

He also lauded his services and character as a thoroughly gentleman who played a very pertinent role in maintaining social norms in the House.

MNA, Shahida Akhtar Ali of MMA expressed her sorrow and grief over the tragic death of MNA Mumtaz Mustafa.

The session was adjourned to meet again on August 6 at 11:00 am.

