MNAs discus their constituencies uplift schemes with Punjab Chief Minister

National Assembly Members (MNAs) including Chief Whip Amir Dogar, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Nawab Sher Waseer and Haji Imtiaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as development schemes in their constituencies

The CM told the MNAs that shortage of resources could not weaken the commitment for progress, adding that consultation with assembly members would be ensured for finalisation of development schemes. He pointed out the negative culture of one-man show had been done away with and every work was being carried out now in consultation with the respective public representatives.

The process of development would not be confined to selected areas and the recommendations of parliamentarians were very important for him, the CM said. The ongoing development schemes would be completed, he assured the visiting MNAs.

The parliamentarians said that Usman Buzdar had put Punjab on the road to durable development and congratulated him over posting of officers for the southern Punjab secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat was also present.