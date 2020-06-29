MNAs discuss constituency matters with Prime Minister

Members of National Assembly Aamir Talal Gopang and Mian Muhammad Shafiq met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, the PM Office said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of National Assembly Aamir Talal Gopang and Mian Muhammad Shafiq met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, the PM Office said.

During their separate meetings with the prime minister, the matters related to Constituencies came under discussion.