MNAs Discuss Constituency Matters With Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of National Assembly Aamir Talal Gopang and Mian Muhammad Shafiq met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, the PM Office said.
During their separate meetings with the prime minister, the matters related to Constituencies came under discussion.