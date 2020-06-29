UrduPoint.com
MNAs Discuss Constituency Matters With Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:12 PM

MNAs discuss constituency matters with Prime Minister

Members of National Assembly Aamir Talal Gopang and Mian Muhammad Shafiq met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, the PM Office said

During their separate meetings with the prime minister, the matters related to Constituencies came under discussion.

During their separate meetings with the prime minister, the matters related to Constituencies came under discussion.

