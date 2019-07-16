UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNAs' Eligibility Case: IHC Seeks Arguments From Defense Counsels

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:34 PM

MNAs' eligibility case: IHC seeks arguments from defense counsels

The petitioner's counsel Tuesday concluded arguments before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in cases challenging the eligibility of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s three law makers including Kanwan Shauzab, Tashfeen Safdar and Maleeka Bokhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The petitioner's counsel Tuesday concluded arguments before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in cases challenging the eligibility of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s three law makers including Kanwan Shauzab, Tashfeen Safdar and Maleeka Bokhari.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the counsels of three MNAs to give arguments on next date of hearing in their defense.

During this day of hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Maleeka Bokhari was a foreign national at the time when she submitted her nomination papers.

He stated that the MNA had submitted a false affidavit on June 10, thus did not meet the eligibility criteria under Article 63(1) and 62 (1)f.

The petitioner stated that Kanwal Shauzab had been elected on reserve seat from Punjab quota. The MNA had given wrong information in an affidavit filed before IHC, he added.

He stated that MNA Tashfeen Safdar had been disqualified in 2013 due to dual nationality. The lawmaker hide this information in her nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan in 2018.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 24.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Dual Nationality Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan June July 2018 Islamabad High Court From Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

SCO Celebrates 43rd Raising Day with great enthus ..

59 seconds ago

Around 1200 MMCFD RLNG being added in distribution ..

1 minute ago

Four collier's bodies recovered from coalmine coll ..

1 minute ago

US Air Force Deploys F-35s, F-15s to Germany to Im ..

1 minute ago

U.S. Officials Visit New Islamabad Airport, Direct ..

10 minutes ago

Dollar gains 19 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.