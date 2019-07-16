MNAs' eligibility case: IHC seeks arguments from defense counsels

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The petitioner's counsel Tuesday concluded arguments before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in cases challenging the eligibility of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s three law makers including Kanwan Shauzab, Tashfeen Safdar and Maleeka Bokhari.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the counsels of three MNAs to give arguments on next date of hearing in their defense.

During this day of hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Maleeka Bokhari was a foreign national at the time when she submitted her nomination papers.

He stated that the MNA had submitted a false affidavit on June 10, thus did not meet the eligibility criteria under Article 63(1) and 62 (1)f.

The petitioner stated that Kanwal Shauzab had been elected on reserve seat from Punjab quota. The MNA had given wrong information in an affidavit filed before IHC, he added.

He stated that MNA Tashfeen Safdar had been disqualified in 2013 due to dual nationality. The lawmaker hide this information in her nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan in 2018.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 24.