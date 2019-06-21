MNAs for developing mechanism to widen tax net

Parliamentarians in the National Assembly on Friday suggested the government to develop a mechanism to widen tax net for strengthening the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians in the National Assembly on Friday suggested the government to develop a mechanism to widen tax net for strengthening the national economy.

Participating in the budget discussion, MNA Rahat Amanat Bhatti suggested to introduce volunteer tax collection system in the country and added that past governments did nothing for tax collection.

He suggested taking action against high end tax evaders and launching a massive drive for recovery of taxes from influential tax evaders.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that the government should allocate more funds for erstwhile FATA and progress of the area. He added that the government should address the sufferings of people of erstwhile FATA.

Shunila Ruth appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and whole team for making a pro poor budget for year 2019-20. She said that the constitution of commission was necessary to investigate those who looted state money.

She thanked the government for taking interest in resolving the issues of minorities and asked to allocate more funds for their uplift.

Naz Baloch suggested the government to take measures to control inflation and start welfare projects for them.

Ehsanullah Reki asked the government for allocating more funds for start of development schemes in less developed areas of Balochistan. He added there is a need to allocate funds for road infrastructure and natural resources in the province.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that the government should take steps to control inflation and fiscal deficit. He added country's economic condition is getting worst and suggested innovative steps to control the situation.

Noor Alam Khan of PTI asked all political parties to stop blaming each other and focus on resolving public issues, for which they had been elected.

He said there should be more effective legislation for accountability of corrupt elements across the board.

The MNA said he was against any amnesty scheme, saying that there should be no relaxation for anyone who had ill-gotten money and assets.

He advocated for changes in income-tax slabs proposed by the government in the annual fiscal plan as it would help broaden the tax base and strengthen the national economy.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said deteriorated economic condition was result of ineffective policies of the previous governments.

He suggested the government to reduce sales tax from 17 percent to 8 percent as it would help generate more revenue and meet the target set for the year 2019-20.

Khursheed Ahmed Junejo of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said the PTI advanced its political struggle for 22 years but did no homework to run affairs of the government after coming into power.

He asked the government to revise tax ratio imposed on different sectors for providing relief to common man and giving incentives to industrialists and business community.

Syed Imran Ahmad Shah of PML-N underlined the need to increase funds allocation for education sector.

Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali of PTI suggested to announce incentives for farmers and growers and added that there should be separate tax collection system for growers.

MNAs Dr Ibadullah, Noureen Farooq Ibraheem and Zahid Akram Durrani also participated in the budget discussion.