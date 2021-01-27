MNAs from DG Khan Division call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) elected from Dera Ghazi Khan Division called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, MNAs from Dera Ghazi Khan Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Muhmmad Khan Leghari, MNAs from Rajanpur Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Sardar Riaz Masood Khan Mazari, MNAs from Muzaffargarh Sahbbir Ali Qureshi, Amir Talal Gopang and MNAs from LayyahAbdul Majeed Khan Niazi and Khawja Sheeraz were present in the meeting.

Measures taken for the redressal of public issues and development matters were discussed in the meeting.

