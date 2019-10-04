MNAs from different districts call on Punjab CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from different districts Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

The MNAs presented various proposals for the solution of public problems during the meeting which lasted for three hours.

They also apprised the chief minister about the problems of their constituencies, public welfare programmes and development schemes.

The chief minister issued on-the-spot orders for the solution of problems relating to their constituencies.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said MNAs problems would be solved on priority.

He said public welfare programmes relating to the Constituencies of MNAs would be implemented and they would also be consulted for the development schemes.

He said postings and transfers of government officers would be made purely on merit, adding those failing to solve public problems had no right to stay on their seats.

"I take immediate action where complaint about negligence is received and no stone will be left unturned for the solution of problems while remaining within resources," he added.

Usman Buzdar said matters pertaining to the setting up of secretariat in south Punjab would be settled soon, adding, "Administrative preparations are being completed for the establishment of south Punjab secretariat and funds have also been allocated for this purpose." He directed to hold inquiry of irregularities in Solid Waste Management Department in Multan through CMIT and added facts would be gleaned and action also to be initiated against the responsible.

He said a major programme of repair and maintenance of rural roads had been started under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Asaan Programme.

Roads would be repaired and constructed in every constituency and the first phase will be completed by December this year, he added.

He said 1500 km long rural roads would be repaired and constructed in the next phase and this programme would span over five years. Under this programme, 3,000 km long roads would be repaired and constructed every year, he said.

The chief minister said Punjab was being transformed and development schemes worth billions of rupees were being completed.

The doors of the Chief Minister Office had always been open to assembly members and no injustice would be allowed against anyone in development schemes, he added.

The MNAs said, "We have high hopes attached with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his Chief Ministership is heartening for us." The MNAs who called on the chief minister included Nasrullah Drashek, Nawab Sher Vaseer, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Ahmad Hussain Deharr, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Ch, Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad, Syed Mobeen Ahmad, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, Makhdoom Syed Faizul Hassan Shah, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Kokhar, Malik Umar Aslam Khan, Dr Muhammad Aslam Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana, Ch Amir Sultan Cheema and others.

The chief secretary, inspector general of police, principal secretary to CM, secretaries of C&W, Specialized Health and Medical education, P&D, Local Government, Irrigation department and others including Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq were present on the occasion.