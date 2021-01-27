MNAs from Karachi call on Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) elected from Karachi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the measures taken to address problems of their respective Constituencies and progress of the ongoing projects.

The MNAs who called on the prime minister included Muhammad Akram, Ramesh Kumar, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Attaullah Khan, Syed Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Engineer Muhmmad Najeeb Haroon.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting.