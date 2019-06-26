MNAs from Karachi call on Prime Minister

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Karachi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues pertaining to the port city

Those who called on the Prime Minister in his chamber at the Parliament House included Mohammad Akram Cheema, Faheem Khan, Attaullah, Aftab Jahangir and Muhammad Aslam Khan, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, special assistants to PM Naeem ul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present during the meeting.