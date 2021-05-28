MNAs from Karachi meet PM; discuss metropolitan city problems

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, MNAs Attaullah Khan, Faheem Khan, Aftab Jahangir, Aslam Khan and Capt.

Jameel Khan were present in the meeting.

Besides, a detailed discussion on the problems of Karachi, the meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing Federal government projects in the provincial metropolis.