UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNAs From Karachi Meet PM; Discuss Metropolitan City Problems

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:27 PM

MNAs from Karachi meet PM; discuss metropolitan city problems

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, MNAs Attaullah Khan, Faheem Khan, Aftab Jahangir, Aslam Khan and Capt.

Jameel Khan were present in the meeting.

Besides, a detailed discussion on the problems of Karachi, the meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing Federal government projects in the provincial metropolis.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Progress Government

Recent Stories

Court awards 4-year imprisonment in drug smuggling ..

4 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for ..

4 minutes ago

European Broadcasting Union Suspends Membership of ..

4 minutes ago

Dy speaker NA calls on CM Punjab

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs suspension of Excise office ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan inaugurates mosque in Istanbul's Taksim Sq ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.