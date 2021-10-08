UrduPoint.com

MNAs From Multan Separately Call On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

MNAs from Multan separately call on Prime Minister

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Multan including Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Ahmad Hussain Dehar and Ibrahim Khan separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Multan including Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Ahmad Hussain Dehar and Ibrahim Khan separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

During the meetings, matters relating to their respective Constituencies and the ongoing development projects were discussed.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US share fundamental convergence on need ..

Pakistan, US share fundamental convergence on need for peace settlement in Afgha ..

4 minutes ago
 University of Karachi celebrates World Space Week ..

University of Karachi celebrates World Space Week 2021

4 minutes ago
 PTI making efforts to bring transparency in electo ..

PTI making efforts to bring transparency in electoral system: Governor Sarwar

11 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afgh ..

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afghanistan

11 minutes ago
 EU bans additive used in sweets and cakes

EU bans additive used in sweets and cakes

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says EU Foreign Policy Chiefs Not Empowered ..

Lavrov Says EU Foreign Policy Chiefs Not Empowered to Make Independent Decisions ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.