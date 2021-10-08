MNAs from Multan separately call on Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Multan including Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Ahmad Hussain Dehar and Ibrahim Khan separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

During the meetings, matters relating to their respective Constituencies and the ongoing development projects were discussed.