MNAS from South Punjab call on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to South Punjab Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on the passage of fiscal budget , besides appreciating the efforts of the government 's economic team.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Khusru Bakhtiar, Minister for National food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Minister of State Shabir Ali Qureshi and Minister of State Hammad Azhar were also present during the meeting, , PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The delegation included Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain, Syed Fakhar Imam, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Ahmed Hussain, Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, Aurangzeb Khan Ketchi, Muhammad Ghaffar Watto, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Warraich, Makhdoom Basit Bukhari, Amir Talal Gopang, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Niaz Ahmed Jhakar, Khawaja Sheeraz Mahmood, Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, Sardar Nasrulllah Khan Draishak and Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari.

Separately, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi also called on the prime minister.