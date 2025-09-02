MNAs from various parties praises PM Shahbaz Sharif’s impactful SCO summit visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) MNAs from multiple parties lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commanding role at the global level at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which raised Pakistan's international stature.

Talking to ptv news, MQM MNA Asia Ishaq praised the prime minister's stance and said that his diplomatic approach exposed India's efforts to sideline the Kashmir dispute.

PPP MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig highlighted that the visit strengthened Pakistan’s image as a responsible regional power and stressed the urgent need for international environmental cooperation.

Agha Rafiullah, a member of the PPP, remarked that Shehbaz Sharif’s engagements with leaders, especially China and Russia, demonstrated Pakistan’s deep ties with key regional powers and sent a clear message of unity and strategic direction.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali said that the Prime Minister's voice for Palestine resonates strongly at the forum and reflects Pakistan's principled stand on the Muslim cause.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Dr. Shahista Jadoon appreciated the Prime Minister’s statement on Pakistan’s flood-related challenges, calling it an important step to garner global support and show Pakistan’s leadership in the climate conversation.