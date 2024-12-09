MNAs Jamal Shah, Jamal Raisani Call On Speaker Balochistan Assembly
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Jamal Shah Kakar and Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Rainsani met with Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain (R) Abdul Khali Khan Achakzai in the Chamber of the Assembly.
Members of the National Assembly Jamal Shah Kakar and Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani attended the meeting.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the public issues of Balochistan, the current political and social situation.
The participants emphasized on the ongoing development projects for the welfare of the people, the challenges facing the province, and joint efforts would be taken to solve them.
On this occasion, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai said that all institutions and representatives need to work together for the development of the province and the prosperity of the people.
He also highlighted the importance of effective legislation and policies to address public problems.
The MNAs including Jamal Shah Kakar and Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani presented their suggestions related to the public interest to the Speaker Balochistan Assembly and assured that they would provide all possible cooperation for the betterment of the province.
The meeting concluded with a positive note, where all participants agreed to engage in mutual consultation and adopt a common strategy for the development of the province saying that such initiatives are a ray of hope for the people of Balochistan, which would pave the way for collective development.
