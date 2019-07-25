MNAs' lawyers conclude arguments in eligibility case

The counsels of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Tashfeen Safdar and Maleeka Bokhari Thursday concluded their arguments in a petition challenging the eligibility of three lawmakers

However, the counsel for MNA Kanwal Shazeb would give arguments on next date of hearing.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the petition against eligibility of three MNAs belongs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

During court of proceeding, Tashfeen Safdar's lawyer pleaded that it was not necessary for a candidate to mention his 'previous disqualification' in nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The counsel also objected over the maintainability of the case and contended that this matter did not fall into the jurisdiction of IHC as his client was elected on a reserved seat fixed for Punjab province.

The opponent party could not get this seat even if his client was disqualified, he said.

MNA Maleeka Bokhari's lawyer Sajeed Sawati said his client was not a foreign national when scrutiny of her nomination papers was finalized by ECP.

After the two lawyers concluded their arguments, the court adjourned hearing of the case till July 31.