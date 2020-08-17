MNAs led by NA Speaker meet CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Members of National Assembly led by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, here.

Members of National Assembly from Punjab expressed their confidence over the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister and condemned the organized propaganda against him.

On the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said the PTI government had taken the country ahead according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Process of such meetings between the Punjab government and Members National Assembly would remain continued, he added.

The Assembly members said that Usman Buzdar was working in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Usman Buzdar had moved Punjab forward on the journey of development, they added. They said that the real era of development had been started in Punjab.

On the occasion, Usman Buzdar welcomed the visit of members of the National Assembly and said that all the MNAs were extremely respectful for him and their confidence and trust was an honour for him.

He said that the doors of the Chief Minister's Office were open for all, adding that the development journey of Punjab was being taken ahead with consultation of the assembly members.

He assured that due importance was being given to the opinion of MNAs besides MPAs. Development budget of the Punjab was increased despite of difficult circumstances, he maintained. He said that different development projects would be completed with the consultation of public representatives.

The chief minister said the country deviated from its original destination due to the wrong policies of the former rulers, adding that national resources were badly utilized for the self-projection in the past. The PTI government had focused on resolving the basic problems of the people, he asserted.

Later, MNAs apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of their Constituencies. Members of the National Assembly presented suggestions on development plans and schemes in their constituencies.