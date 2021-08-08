MNAs Maulana Salahuddin, Asghar Tareen callls on IIUI Rector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, MNA, Maulana Salahuddin Ayyubi and MPA Baluchistan Assembly Asghar Khan Tareen called on Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) at his office here at Faisal Masjid campus.

According to IIUI, during the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests, education of Baluchistan students and role of universities in narcotics control were discussed.

Both the members of the assemblies discussed the promotion of education and hoped that IIUI would continue support for the students of Baluchistan in higher education.

IIUI Rector while assuring all possible cooperation in this regard told that merit and facilitation of the students is a top priority of the university.

Maulana Salahuddin Ayyubi appreciated role of IIUI in narcotics control campaign and said that university has been contributing through seminar, awareness activities and walks for discouraging the narcotics that is a commendable effort.

Both the politicians said that university is delivering to the society and assured that it will be supported on all the forums and its lofty goals will be encouraged to be achieved.

IIUI Rector briefed about IIUI's vision, goals and services. He apprised about the university history, recent activities, valuable research and its initiatives to address the leading challenges of hour.

He added that university is providing a peaceful and learning environment to the students of more than 40 countries. He also told them about the separate female campus dedicated to the female students.

IIUI Rector reiterated his resolve that university will remain keen and open for the opportunities of cooperation that may lead to improvement in academic excellence and brighter future of the students.