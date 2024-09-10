MNAs Meet PM Shehbaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Members of the National Assembly Mohammad Siddique Khan Baloch and Abdul Rehman Kanjo met Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to address issues concerning their Constituencies.
During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was also discussed, a Prime Minister Office press release stated.
