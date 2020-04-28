UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNAs Meet Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

MNAs meet Prime Minister

Members of National Assembly, Muhammad Yaqub Shaikh, Khayal Zaman and Shahid Ahmed Khattak on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about development matters in their constituencies and people's problems. MNA Malik Aamir Dogar was also present in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Members of National Assembly, Muhammad Yaqub Shaikh, Khayal Zaman and Shahid Ahmed Khattak on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about development matters in their Constituencies and people's problems. MNA Malik Aamir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

The MNAs also informed the prime minister about the situation arising out of the coronavirus and relief activities in that regard.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras ..

21 minutes ago

Indian provocations at LoC designed to hide inhuma ..

5 minutes ago

Icelandair cuts 2,000 staff over coronavirus impac ..

5 minutes ago

Indian Doctors Doubt Success of Plasma Therapy to ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Extend Non-Working Days Through May 11 - ..

5 minutes ago

Medical waste piles up in Italy's virus epicentre

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.