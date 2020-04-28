MNAs meet Prime Minister

Members of National Assembly, Muhammad Yaqub Shaikh, Khayal Zaman and Shahid Ahmed Khattak on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about development matters in their constituencies and people's problems. MNA Malik Aamir Dogar was also present in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Members of National Assembly, Muhammad Yaqub Shaikh, Khayal Zaman and Shahid Ahmed Khattak on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about development matters in their Constituencies and people's problems. MNA Malik Aamir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

The MNAs also informed the prime minister about the situation arising out of the coronavirus and relief activities in that regard.