MNAs meet Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Junaid Akbar and Saleh Muhammad Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Minister for Communications Murad Saeed were also present, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

Separately, other members of the National Assembly Riaz Fatyana, Malik Anwar Taj, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh and Ahmed Hussain Deharr also called on the prime minister and discussed issues related to legislation and their Constituencies.

