MNAs, Minister Call On Chief Minister Buzdar

Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Members National Assembly (MNAs) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and briefed the chief minister about the problems of their Constituencies.

Those who met included Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Sardar Talib Nakai, Raza Nasrullah, Khurram Shehzad, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan, Riaz Fatiyana and Provincial Minister Sumsam Bukhari, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister noted the problems and issued on the spot orders for their redressal. Upon which, the elected representatives thanked the chief minister for issuing timely orders.

Talking to the assembly members, Usman Buzdar said that opposition's conspiracy had already been thwarted with the support of public and they would never succeed in future. "We respond to the opponents with service to people," he remarked. "Opposition cannot compare their dark era of 30 years with our two and a half years period, heralding progress and prosperity in the country," he added.

The chief minister said that to fan propaganda was hallmark of opposition's politics but the government would complete its tenure. He said that he believed in public service through the active consultation of elected representatives.

More Stories From Pakistan

