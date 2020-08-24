UrduPoint.com
MNAs, MPAs Call On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

MNAs, MPAs call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Members of the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly Monday separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues related to the development and their respective Constituencies.

According to a press release of the PM Office media wing, the members of the National Assembly included Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Mahboob Shah, Brig. retired Rahat Amanullah Khan and Tahir Iqbal whereas, KPK provincial assembly members included Azam Khan, Shafiullah, Liaqat Ali Khan and Humayun Khan.

