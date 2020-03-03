MNAs, MPAs of DG Khan division call on Chief Minister Punjab

A delegation of members of National and Provincial Assembly of DG Khan division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to review the development projects and constituencies related problems of the division here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of members of National and Provincial Assembly of DG Khan division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to review the development projects and Constituencies related problems of the division here on Tuesday.

The parliamentarians put forth proposals for upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP) during the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, Chief Minister said that development work would be done in consultation with MNAs and MPAs of the area and added that 35 percent funds have been allocated for the Southern Punjab.

He further stated that ban was also imposed to transfer these funds to some other project or city and assured that the promise of setting up Southern Punjab Secretariat would be fulfilled.

He informed that flood protection embankment would be constructed in Muzaffargarh and repair and maintenance of Muzaffargarh-Alipur and Alipur to Saitpur Road Project would be included in the next ADP. "I have recently visited Layyah and the prospect of setting up university in Layyah city would be reviewed", he added.

Chief Minister directed to initiate indiscriminate action against criminals in DG Khan division and further directed to submit a report to his office after the elimination of major criminal gangs.

He said that protection of life and property of people be ensured and police should ensure to redress the complainants forthwith. "The police and administrative officers have been given free hand and they should work hard to solve public problems", he added.

Usman Buzdar said that start of wheat procurement campaign in Rajanpur and DG Khan would be started earlier than other cities. He further said that the establishment of Girls College Project in Rojhan would be included in the next ADP.

Chief Minister announced to hold inquiry of irregularities in Municipal Committee Rojhan and asked CMIT to submit its report after carrying out investigation.

He announced that new Arazi Centres would be made functional soon in Muzaffargarh at the level of Qanoongoi.

He directed to identify land for the establishment of new parks in South Punjab and added that comprehensive consolidation policy would be formulated as it was needed to settle consolidation matters in the whole province.

He said that water filtration plants would be setup according to local needs under Aab Pak Authority and announced to visit Rajanpur soon. "Consultation process with MNAs and MPAs would be continued as such direct contacts have yielded positive results", he added.

Usman Buzdar further stated that Assembly Members should indicate corruption and corrupt elements would be given stern punishments, adding that Law and order situation in DG Khan should be made exemplary.

He maintained the complaints of assembly members would be redressed and resolution of their problems would be ensured, adding that solid and comprehensive policy would be initiated for the upgradation of schools and health centres.

Chief Minister also directed to complete induction process of lower staff at the earliest. "We would also formulate a concrete mechanism in order to provide water to the tail end", concluded Usman Buzdar.

MNAs and MPAs while talking on this occasion said that South Punjab was seen to be treading on the path of progress and prosperity under the vibrant leadership of Usman Buzdar.

MNAs, MPAs, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman CMIT, Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner, RPO DG Khan, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs ofDG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur were also present on this occasion.