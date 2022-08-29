UrduPoint.com

MNAs, MPAs To Monitor Rescue, Rehabilitation Operations In Respective Districts: CM Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MNAs, MPAs to monitor rescue, rehabilitation operations in respective districts: CM Sindh

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the government has nominated MNAs and MPAs as focal persons in each district for the immediate rescue/relief and rehabilitation of rain/flood affected people.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after inspecting Manchar Lake near Sehwan, adding the government was making efforts to deal with the situation arising from the recent rains, and would not abandon their people in this testing time.

He further said that for the last 10 days he and his cabinet members were continuously visiting Sindh, while he personally came here thrice before.

He said that the decision regarding water discharge has to be taken by technical persons/engineers as the government can not take such decisions.

"Government wants to save people's lives and property because the situation was bad across Sindh," CM said, adding that at present, the water pressure was high on the side of the river and there was a crack in the dyke, which he called a serious threat to Juhi town.

The chief minister said that the water level in Manchar lake was currently 121 feet and in 2010 this level had increased to more than 118 feet.

He said he had spoken to the chief of the Pakistan Navy as two helicopters were reaching Dadu for the rescue activities.

He thanked the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Sindh and said the PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was personally monitoring the situation in Sindh by postponing his trip to Europe.

On this occasion, while giving a briefing to the CM, Irrigation department SE said there was 500,944 cusecs of water flow at Guddu barrage, while at Sukkur barrage water flow was recorded at 530,750 cusecs.

Earlier, on arrival in Dadu, MNA Sikandar Rahputo, MNA Rafique Jamali, Commissioner Nadeem Rehman, DIG Pir Muhammad Shah and others received him.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Water Europe Sukkur Dadu Murad Ali Shah Media From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

27 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

27 minutes ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

3 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

4 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.