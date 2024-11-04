Open Menu

MNAs Mubarak Zeb, Aurangzeb Khichi Call On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

MNAs Mubarak Zeb, Aurangzeb Khichi call on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held separate meetings with members of the National Assembly Mubarak Zeb and Aurangzeb Khichi at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held separate meetings with members of the National Assembly Mubarak Zeb and Aurangzeb Khichi at the Parliament House.

During the meetings, both the members expressed their trust in the government policies.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting the government.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were alos present in the meetings.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

28 minutes ago
 World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of ..

World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..

15 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy

16 seconds ago
 Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..

18 seconds ago
 Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initi ..

Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi

19 seconds ago
 CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffi ..

CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation

23 seconds ago
District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

6 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

6 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

6 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

6 minutes ago
 ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan