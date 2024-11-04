MNAs Mubarak Zeb, Aurangzeb Khichi call on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held separate meetings with members of the National Assembly Mubarak Zeb and Aurangzeb Khichi at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held separate meetings with members of the National Assembly Mubarak Zeb and Aurangzeb Khichi at the Parliament House.

During the meetings, both the members expressed their trust in the government policies.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting the government.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were alos present in the meetings.