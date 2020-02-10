UrduPoint.com
MNAs Of Hazara Region For Construction Of Abbottabad Interchange

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

MNAs of Hazara region for construction of Abbottabad interchange

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Monday said that construction work of new grid stations was in progress with a rapid pace costing Rs9 billion while Sui gas provision projects worth Rs11 billion in Haripur district were also near to completion. He said this while addressing a reception at Jogi Mohra Chapra Haripur

Haripur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Monday said that construction work of new grid stations was in progress with a rapid pace costing Rs9 billion while Sui gas provision projects worth Rs11 billion in Haripur district were also near to completion. He said this while addressing a reception at Jogi Mohra Chapra Haripur.

The minister further said that within a short period of one and a half years "We have started 15 new electricity feeders in Haripur district to overcome the issue of unscheduled load shedding and low voltage".

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the MNAs of the Hazara region during a meeting for the construction of Hazara Motorway Abbottabad interchange of Rs15 billion and make sure the resolution of the issues of the masses, the minister said.

Talking about the election promises Omer Ayub said that they have also got the approval of 500-bed hospital and a medical college for Haripur district, which shows their commitment for the completion of election promises.

He said that they have completed a survey for the provision of Sui gas to Door Par and Khanpur tehsil and soon pipeline installation.

