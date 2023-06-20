MNAs praise govt for development-oriented measures in budget

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday acknowledged the measures proposed by the government to move the national economic-wheel at a faster pace with remarkable allocations of development funds.

The National Assembly also echoed with the MNAs raising concerns over the May 9 tragedy during the discussion on the budget and the Senate budget recommendations presented in the House.

Resuming debate on the Federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the budget had been presented amid the difficult economic conditions and the government tried its best to initiate development activities taking the country to sustainable economic growth and provide maximum relief to the common man.

He said the budgetary document, which contained remarkable development plans with allocation of unprecedented funds, showed the incumbent government's strong commitment to put the country on a consistent path of progress and development.

He recalled that when the incumbent government came into power, the national economy was on the brink of collapse due to failed policies of the past regime of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). But with collective wisdom and prudent strategy, the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif avoided the looming threat of default and took the country towards macroeconomic stability.

He highlighted the importance of political stability for achieving economic sustainability, citing instances from the past when unelected people ruled the country by sidelining the democratically elected governments.

"No progress and prosperity can be achieved without political stability and prompt dispensation of justice in courts," he said.

The PML-N lawmaker strongly condemned the May 9 vandalism of military installations and memorials of martyrs, demanding exemplary punishment for those found involved in the anti-state activities.

Muhammad Aslam Bhootani termed the budget good, development & relief-oriented despite financial constraints, taking due care of all segments of society, especially the government employees who got 'unexpected raise' in their salaries and pensions.

He criticized the PTI workers and leadership for attacking the sensitive installations and desecration of the martyrs' monument, terming it the anti-statement activities on part of a political party that happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said nature had bestowed Pakistan with great mineral resources and the government should exploit its full potential to make the country prosperous and self-reliant economically.

He appreciated the government for providing relief to the salaried class and suggested a 50 percent increase in salaries of the government employees from Grade 1 to 16, and 35 percent for Grade 17-22 employees, keeping in view the existing ratio of inflation.

