MNAs Question BISP Beneficiaries' Registration Process Accessibility To Deserving

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The members National Assembly (MNAs) on Monday questioned the accessibility of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries' registration process access to the deserving masses to ensure transparency and accountability in the process.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb questioned the Minister for Poverty Alleviation Division to respond that the country's 57% children were suffering from thalassemia and 44% from stunted growth had poor health and growth.

MNA Aurangzeb said the BISP programmes mentioned in response to her query stated four different initiatives like Benazir Nashounama scheme under BISP.

"I am unaware of its registration process then how those families whose children are suffering from serious health issues could access it. The Minister should provide elaborate details on it," she added Moualana Abdul Akbar Chitrali queried that the BISP Division response did not mention details of the beneficiaries registered in the Chitral region.

He said as per the only number of eligible people and enrolled were shared whereas no details were provided with complete name and address so far.

He also highlighted that the people had to visit the BISP headquarters in Chitral from far flung areas which was creating problems for them.

Chitrali queried that the BISP might send its team to the field areas for registration if possible to lessen the agony of the poor masses.

In response, Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Alleviation, Naveed Aamir Jeeva said some 23,852 people were identified in Chitral district as eligible for BISP aid, and out of which 22,785 were enrolled and some 1,067 were remaining.

However, there was no mechanism to send BISP teams into field areas so far and would continue registration process at its headquarters, he added.

Jeeva responding to another query said that BISP grant was revised keeping in view the inflation and the beneficiaries were getting the increment in the relief assistance.

MNA Salahuddin questioned the hefty salaries and perks offered to semi-government departments' special scale (MP-I & MP-II) officials as compared to the public department officials.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi responded that the corporations or semi-government departments used to hire people in special scale on temporary basis keeping in view the human resource demands that included technical and professional expertise.

Therefore, he said those officials were paid more perks and priviliges for a short period of time.

