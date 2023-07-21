Open Menu

MNAs Raise Various Issues In NA, Seek Prompt Action By Concerned Quarters

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :On the 2nd day of its farewell session on Friday, members of the National Assembly (MNAs) raised various issues and problems of their respective Constituencies and sought prompt action by the concerned quarters for its quick addressal.

Speaking on point of order, Salahuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) said Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) power distribution system has obsoleted and excessive power load-shedding has made the lives of people miserable in the summer season. Electricity in many areas of Hyderabad remained suspended for weeks instead of hour, he added.

He said houses of their associates were being attacked and the police was reluctant to register cases against the culprits. He urged the ministers for power and interior to take notices in this regard.

Salahuddin while drawing attention of the Speaker towards non-interest of CDA officials into constructing "Yadgar-e- Dastoor and Bagh-e-Dastoor" sought his ruling. Despite lapse of three months, the CDA did not started work on it and the officials were making hurdles in its way, he remarked.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the CDA to take the issue seriously besides referring the issue to the privilege committee and fix responsibility in this regard.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said that he raised the issue of high rate of wheat prices in Chitral. The price of wheat's sack has increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000. The government should fulfill its promise made with the people of Chitral, he added.

Agha Hassan Baloch said he and his party was against violence but the house of his party leader Akhtar Managl was attacked with heavy weapons resulting injuries to few children.

Romina Khursheed Alam said Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat of National Assembly was globally acknowledged. She lamented that fake news about the efforts of SDGs were published by certain media group.

Ali Wazir on a point of order said that people were being abducted and they were receiving 'chits' for extorting money.

Peshawar also witnessed frequent bomb blasts during the last few days, he added.

