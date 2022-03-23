UrduPoint.com

MNAs Repose Full Trust In Prime Minister's Leadership

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 04:01 PM

MNAs repose full trust in prime minister's leadership

Members of the National Assembly from Punjab and Sindh Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reposed full trust in his leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Members of the National Assembly from Punjab and Sindh Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reposed full trust in his leadership.

The parliamentarians who met the prime minister included Amir Liaquat Hussain and Saira Bano from Sindh and Alia Hamza from Punjab.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant to PM Amir Dogar also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Punjab Ali Haider From

Recent Stories

Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursu ..

Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursue their dreams

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Joseph Arshad prays for a peaceful end between ..

Dr. Joseph Arshad prays for a peaceful end between Ukraine-Russia

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day celebration held at PSTA Haripur

Pakistan Day celebration held at PSTA Haripur

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says too Early to Discuss Putin's Particip ..

Kremlin Says too Early to Discuss Putin's Participation in G20, APEC Summits

2 minutes ago
 Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Ban Goods Transpo ..

Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Ban Goods Transportation to and From Russia - V ..

2 minutes ago
 Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at ..

Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at military parade

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>