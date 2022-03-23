Members of the National Assembly from Punjab and Sindh Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reposed full trust in his leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Members of the National Assembly from Punjab and Sindh Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reposed full trust in his leadership.

The parliamentarians who met the prime minister included Amir Liaquat Hussain and Saira Bano from Sindh and Alia Hamza from Punjab.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant to PM Amir Dogar also attended the meeting.