MNAs, Sardar Israr Tareen, Munwara Muneer Baloch hail federal budget 2019-20

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from Balochistan Wednesday said Federal government presented best budget 2019-20 in order to ensure addressing of all main issues to masses and provinces of country through it.

Talking to APP, Balochistan Awami Party's MNA Sardar Israr Tareen, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Munwara Muneer Baloch, Senator Naseebullah Bazai termed the budget people-friendly and balanced and it would lead the country towards prosperity.

They said it was positive sign of country that Prime Minister along with cabinet members have decided to voluntarily cut 10 percent of their salaries for interest of state which is best example of the federal government.

MNAs appreciated the measures of federal government that increasing salaries of 10 percent of government employees from grade one to 16 grade, adding federal budget was presented according to public expectation on which Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance team deserved for congratulations.

They said over ten billion of Balochistan's mega projects have been included in federal PSDP which would remove backwardness of province after completion of these projects in the areas.