MNAs Seek Probe Into Corruption Among Successful Hajj Pilgrims: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Members of the National Assembly on Friday sought probe into alleged corrupt practices in including applicants' Names among successful Hajj pilgrims after taking bribes from the masses not qualifying Hajj balloting.

MNAs Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and Sheikh Fayyaz-Ud-Din during the question hour session made queries pertaining to the criteria of posting staff on Hajj duties and alleged corruption made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in including names of Hujjaj in the list of successful pilgrims of the ballot respectively.

Dr Bhutto of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) queried the Minister for Religious Affairs to apprise the house that the staff who already made three Hajj pilgrims was sent again or not to avoid discrimination of other employees to render official duties during Hajj operations in Saudi Arabia. She also asked him to clear policy details in this regard.

MNA Sheikh Fayyaz-Ud-Din of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) alleged that the Ministry officials took Rs 30,000 from Hujjaj to add their names in the successful ballot list, adding, "Will this continue this year as well or the Ministry will take any action?" Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the Federal cabinet used to sanction approval to the Hajj and after that, the Minister used to assign duties to its staff.

He added that there was no limitation in that policy after the principle decision that one official who performed three Hajj should not be sent again.

However, he said the experienced staff was sent after a discussion with senior officials, he added.

The minister underlined that the Ministry had proper committees to ensure monitoring in Makkah and Madinah whereas a medical mission headed by a senior doctor, a core committee and Hajji committees were present there to ensure proper management of the staff.

The minister urged the member to identify the officials involved in the alleged corrupt practices and the Ministry would ensure disciplinary action with full cooperation.

