MNAs, Senator Pay Tribute Struggling Of Kashmiris Freedom

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians on Sunday expressed solidarity with Kashmiris on October 27 and paid tribute to their courage and bravery for the historic struggle.

MNA Mir Khalid Khan Magsi, MNA Munawar Munir and Senator Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said October 27, 1947 was a dark day when Indian forces occupied Kashmir trampling all human rights and moral values.

They said India took a violent path to occupy the Kashmir Valley and started human rights violations of Kashmiris.

"But the Kashmiris rejected India's illegal domination by their practical struggle", they said adding, in response, India mounted cruelties on innocent Kashmiris, but Kashmiris continued their struggle for freedom by offering their lives without any compromise on their rights and their freedom.

They said the brutal face of India has been exposed in front of world, and added that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris till achievement of its freedom.

They said today, people across the country including Balochistan expressed their solidarity with Kashmiris and proved that they stood with Kashmiri people in their difficult time.

