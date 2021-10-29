Three armed dacoits shot at and injured the son of MNA Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad Arain after he resisted their dacoity bid while on way to his agriculture farms in suburbs of Burewala on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Three armed dacoits shot at and injured the son of MNA Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad Arain after he resisted their dacoity bid while on way to his agriculture farms in suburbs of Burewala on Friday.

According to police, Osama Chaudhry was going to his farm driving his car when three armed outlaws riding motorcycle intercepted his car near Chak 108/EB in the precincts of PS Sheikh Faazil. The accused allegedly opened fire at Osama after he did not stop his car causing him injuries.

He also responded and shot fires that caused injury to one of the accused. The accused however, snatched his car, licensed pistol, cell phone and escaped.

Injured Osama was shifted to THQ hospital for treatment. Sheikh Faazil police have started search for the criminals. Police teams have been sent and entry/exit points have been sealed to arrest the dacoits on the orders of DPO Ameer Abdullah Khan, police said. The injured was in stable condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital.