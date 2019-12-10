MNAs support restoration of student unions, but within parameters

Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday supported the restoration of student unions, with most of them stressing parameters should be laid down to ensure peaceful atmosphere at university campuses, and students to have focus on their studies and on the issues faced by them at educational institutions

The debate on the issue started in the House when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das introduced a bill to amend the Higher Education Commission Ordinance 2002 for ending ban on the student unions.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said students should be encouraged to take part in political activities and the ban on student unions should be lifted. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also backed the bill.

PML-N's Khawaja Asif also endorsed the bill, saying the student unions should be restored as youth of the country were mature. The students had recently held peaceful demonstrations in different parts of the country, he added.

Sharing her experiences as a faculty member at the Quaid-e-Azam University for 16 years, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said ban on the student unions fanned ethnic and sectarian tendencies and led to violence.

The student unions could stop polarization and violence at the universities, she said, adding students should be given representation and they should be encouraged to take interest in political issues.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan supported the idea of student unions and the government would come up with its own bill.

Nafeesa Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party said voice of the students should be heard as youth were 60 percent of the population.

Like traders, farmers, labourers, teachers and officers, who had their associations, students should also be given their democratic rights, she added. Students should get the chance so that they could work to resolve issues related to their education, transport and admissions, she said.

PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique said student politics should be allowed within certain parameters and peaceful atmosphere in institutions should be ensured.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Ali Nawaz Awan said student unions in other countries were limited to their participation in activities of debating and cultural societies.

Narrating his experience as a student leader, Riaz Fatyana said student unions would encourage ideological politics and could be a nursery for politicians of the future. Student unions gave opportunities to the middle class yourt to enter politics, he opined.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the basic purpose of students was to get education.

While seconding views of the parliamentarians, he referred to the visit of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Islamia College Peshawar on April 12, 1948.

The Quaid-e-Azam, he said, had stressed on students to focus on gaining education. "Now we have achieved the national goal of Pakistan and it is our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest state of the world," he cited the Quaid as saying The minister said the Quaid had advised the students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, initiative and a solid academic background, and devote themselves wholeheartedly towards studies. "Now we have our own government, therefore, we must be constructive in criticism and students can make a big contribution towards promotion of harmony, unity and development of Pakistan," the Quaid said in his speech.

Quaid further said, "Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it." Many of the legislators were of the view that student wings of political parties should not be established in the universities as the history showed that it generated violence.

After the debate, the Speaker referred the bill to the relevant standing committee.