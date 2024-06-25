MNAs Take Up Issues Of Economic Development, Tax Reforms, Infrastructure Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Members of the National Assembly on both sides of the isle Tuesday raised pressing issues regarding economic development, tax reforms and infrastructure projects.
Speaking on the Senate recommendations related to the Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Mohammad Ilyas Choudhary said foreign remittances could be increased by providing maximum facilities and incentives to the overseas Pakistanis, which would ultimately steer the country out of economic crisis.
Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) Ali Khan Jadoon asked the government to decrease taxes on the business community as the industrial sector was already passing through critical conditions.
He pointed out that there were no taxes on imports across the world while China was giving a rebate to importers. He further said taxing the agricultural machinery and other items would have negative impact on the crops production.
SIC’s Rana Muhammad Faraz Noon supported the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and a recycling plant for sacred papers, besides seeking tax exemption on the children’s milk.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan's (JUI-P) Mohammad Usman Badini regretted that construction of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Balochistan had not completed. He urged the government to take measures to further improve the coalmine sector in the region.
SIC’s Dawar Khan Kundi said South Waziristan had been affected due to the war on terror. A number of locals had been physically-impaired due to landmines, and the government should give them financial support, he added.
SIC’s Umair Khan Niazi said there should not be political appointments in the government sector, rather equal job opportunities should be given to the whole nation.
He asked the government to improve the services of Mother and Child Hospital mentioning that the fatality rate of children was on rise in Pakistan.
He said the government should devise strategic policies for water reservoirs, solar energy, and agriculture sector.
Mehboob Shah of the SIC urged the government to provide tax exemption to the business community of Dir, Malakand Division, and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for 10 years. He said they were badly affected due to the war on terror and military operations in the past.
SIC’s Zubair Khan said the government should hold a thorough investigation into the presence of terrorist elements in the country despite proper fencing on the borders.
Shabbir Ali Qureshi of the SIC said the government should provide sufficient funds to South Punjab to bring the region at par with other developed areas of the country. He appealed to restore the administrative status of Kot Addu as a district. He said there was no higher education institutions in his area and urged the government to fully support the project of COMSATS University for its timely completion.
SIC’s Awais Haider Jakhar urged the government to focus on gender equality, whihc, he said, would help boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. He urged the government to provide electricity and gas to many areas in the Layyah district which were still deprived of the facilities. He said a hospital for heart diseases should also be built in Layyah.
