MNAs Urge Govt To Withdraw Appeal Against Lahore High Court's Decision On Desecration Material

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Choudhary Faqir Ahmad of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday urged the government to withdrew the appeal from the Supreme Court against the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) to stop desecration material on the social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Choudhary Faqir Ahmad of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday urged the government to withdrew the appeal from the Supreme Court against the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) to stop desecration material on the social media.

Faqir wanted to present a resolution in the house but the Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked him to complete all the codal formalities before such an important move.

Speaking on a point of order, he said the LHC had given clear-cut guidelines to stop the blasphemous material on social media but the central government of then instead of implementing it in letter and spirit moved an appeal for its dismissal in the apex court.

He said the withdrawal of the petition would help stop the spread of desecration stuff on social media.

Meanwhile, Chitrali seconding his colleague's stance on the issue, said insolence of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his companions and the Holy Quran would not acceptable anyway.

He made it clear that Pakistan came into existence in the name of islam and that "we would not allow anyone to spread blasphemous material through any source of communication."

