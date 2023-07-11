Open Menu

MNAs Urge HESCO To Improve Electricity System

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 08:30 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan (MQM-P) Salah-u- din and Engineer Sabir Qaimkhani has said that despite drawing attention several times, HESCO Management has not yet taken concrete steps for bringing improvement in electricity system, in result whole Hyderabad city turned into darkness after recent downpour and power supply restored after several hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the MNAs said that they had reminded HESCO management to complete necessary maintenance work ahead of rainfall but it failed to expedite maintenance work.

MNAs demanded to install more transformers in overloaded areas and make necessary arrangements to avert power failure during monsoon rainfall.

They demanded Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir and HESCO Chief Muzaffar Abbasi to take notice of prolonged load shedding and replace damaged transformers on a priority basis and ensure uninterrupted power supply after rectifying drawbacks in the system of electricity

